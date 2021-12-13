ZRP Arrests Machete Gang Over Filabusi Murder

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of a machete and spear-wielding gang over the murder that occurred in Filabusi last week.

The victim was reportedly assaulted for trespassing and died a few metres away from the scene after trying to escape. A police statement reads:

The ZRP confirms the arrest of Farai Mpunzi (40), Ndodana Sibanda (30), Mqondisi Sibanda (30), Aneli Sibanda (25), Obvious Nyoni (26) and Luckmore Ncube in connection with a case of murder that occurred at Bunyip Mine, Filabusi on 10/12/21 at around 1900hrs.

The six suspects, who were armed with machetes and spears, attacked Eric Mahlangu (22) over allegations of trespassing. One of the suspects stabbed the victim on the right thigh with a spear.

The victim tried to escape but collapsed and died a few metres from the scene of the crime.

Violence has been commonplace in mining towns, especially amongst artisanal miners, with some emanating from boundary disputes. In some instances, some machete-wielding gangs would just descend on mines with the intention of stealing the ore.

Dozens have been arrested since 2019 when there was a surge in crimes committed by machete-wielding gangs