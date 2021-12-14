Zim Migrates To e-Passports But What Will Happen To Thousands Of Yet-To-Be Processed Applications

Share

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa will today officially launches the Electronic Passport with the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage announcing new application fees.

The new e-passport will have enhanced features and is in line with global trends.

According to Home Affairs minister, Kazembe Kazembe, ordinary application fee has gone up from US$56 to US$100 while emergency or express passport is now pegged at US$200.

An additional US$20 will be paid for applications submitted via CBZ bank.

While the government has allowed people with old passport to continue using them until 2023, there is no clarity on what will happen to hundreds of thousands of people whose applications have not been processed.

Below is the SI273 of 2021 which legalizes the new passport application fees