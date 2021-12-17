Roving Bandits Running Country – Biti

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said “roving bandits” in Zanu PF are plundering State resources at an alarming rate.

Hon Biti also lambasted the regime for fraudulently awarding the e-passport tender to Emmerson Mnangagwa’s friends.

Hon Biti argued:

The privatization of passport production is yet another chapter in lengthy anthology of crony capitalism under Emmerson.Passport data is a pvt&security issue that can’t be outsourced . Further what criteria has been used to select Tagwireyi as the producer of these passports?

It’s unprecedented that a regime can decree that all passports will expire on a certain date. The processing of new passports will be a humongous multi billion dollar business .It will also a logistical nightmare .This regime has no boundary,no morality , no limitations,no shame.

SI 273 of 2021 is blatantly unconstitutional.

Kazembe Kazembe has acted outside powers provided to him by the Citizens Act Cap 4:01. That SI needs to be challenged in court . Enough of these roving bandits.Enough of a vacuous government driven by greed avarice & aggrandizement

Hon Biti