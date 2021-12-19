MDC Alliance Government To Compensate Pensioners

Tinashe Sambiri|The MDC Alliance says it will compensate pensioners who lost their benefits due to hyperinflation triggered by Zanu PF looting and corruption.

Pensioners are currently getting paltry monthly benefits as the regime is grappling with rising inflation.

The so called new dispensation has dismally failed to revive the comatose economy.

“The MDC Alliance Government will ensure that there is full and adequate payment of

compensation to all those that lost their pensions during ZANU’s hyperinflationary

scourge,” MDC Alliance said in a statement.

On escalating political violence the MDC Alliance said:

“The MDC Alliance condemns the continued unlawful conduct by Zanu PF which has escalated its violent campaign against citizens. NGOs should be protected by the law from criminal elements bent on crippling democracy.”