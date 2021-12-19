ZimEye
Constitutionalism remains important. We can't have a situation where any one of Executive, Judiciary or Legislature, is more important than others. It doesn’t work like that.It’s a sacred & leaders should respect the parameters of each one's independence.— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) December 19, 2021
You can criticize Chiwenga without bringing Mugabe into your criticism, Mugabe drove to see chiefs who criticised him, he didn't rant at them like Chiwenga did. Chiwenga is in a class of his own with his Munhumutapa, don't compare Mugabe nezvisina basa izvi.Mugabe akamboita coup? https://t.co/vqc1Uqat4g
— mawarire mbizvo jealousy (@mawarirej) December 19, 2021
