You can criticize Chiwenga without bringing Mugabe into your criticism, Mugabe drove to see chiefs who criticised him, he didn't rant at them like Chiwenga did. Chiwenga is in a class of his own with his Munhumutapa, don't compare Mugabe nezvisina basa izvi.Mugabe akamboita coup? https://t.co/vqc1Uqat4g