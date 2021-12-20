Chiwanza gives Early Christmas treat for Mabvuku senior citizens

By A Correspondent| Elderly people from Mabvuku Methodist Church were yesterday treated to an early Christmas when businessman and former Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president Chamu Chiwanza paid them a visit to assess their wellbeing and donated some goodies as has become his tradition.

Chiwanza donated an assortment of groceries to the elderly church members who were elated.

Addressing congregants Chiwanza urged people to respect and take good care of the old people.

“People especially those in business tend to take a negligent eye towards the elderly people who are vulnerable in the community.

“Festive season is a time to enjoy and be merry so I just used the limited resources I have to ensure that you have a merry Christmas.

“I grew up here and it’s part of my tradition to spoil the needy at this time of the year,” he said.

He said elderly people are the epitome of knowledge hence deserve respect.

He said besides groceries , business people must take the elderly for cancer screening and eye related diseases.

Speaking to this publication on the sidelines of the event, Chiwanza said he feels blessed and fulfilled.

“It has become part of my tradition that every year I find a place to donate to be it Mutare, Bulawayo or any town.

“This year 2021, I decided to come back to my home area in Mabvuku to give to the elderly buying them groceries and so forth, he said.

He added:”It’s part of our corporate social responsibility and most importantly it’s also part of me and what my heart just tells me that I need to give.

“The elderly are one of the most vulnerable constituent of our community and most business people tend to put a negligent eye on them and not recognise their needs.

“So well I just try to make their Christmas merry with the little that I can and I feel very blessed and fulfilled when I do that.

“Chiwanza is the founder and managing director of Cernic Group, an entity with intrest in various sectors of the economy.