Hwende Labels Mwonzora, Komichi Celebrated Sell-Outs
21 December 2021
By A Correspondent-MDC Alliance secretary-general, Charlton Hwende, said the party should not be bothered by Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichisi, MDC-T.
POsting on his tweeter account Tuesday, Hwende said 2022 was a year of progressive change.
“In President
tonosvika Chete!! The struggle is underwritten by the People. Our biggest Challenge is entryism but the struggle always flushes out secret agents, operatives, plants, intruders, interlopers,informants, moles and Hibernators. #NgaapindeHakeMukomana,” he said.