Hwende Labels Mwonzora, Komichi Celebrated Sell-Outs

By A Correspondent-MDC Alliance secretary-general, Charlton Hwende, said the party should not be bothered by Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichisi, MDC-T.

POsting on his tweeter account Tuesday, Hwende said 2022 was a year of progressive change.

“In President

@nelsonchamisa

tonosvika Chete!! The struggle is underwritten by the People. Our biggest Challenge is entryism but the struggle always flushes out secret agents, operatives, plants, intruders, interlopers,informants, moles and Hibernators. #NgaapindeHakeMukomana,” he said.

