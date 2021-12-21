Zimbabwean Truck Driver Shot Dead By Robbers In South Africa

PRESS STATEMENT: Victor Kambanje was 32 years old and worked as a truck driver for TPC Tree and Plant Connection which ate owned by a Mr Jaque. He lived in Cosmo City suburb of Johannesburg City of Johannesburg, Gauteng South Africa.

Victor Kambanje

On 7th of December 2021 around 2am, four armed men came to the home he shared with his wife and their two children aged eight (8) and five (5). Victor was sleeping on the sofa and his wife was in the bedroom with their children. They forced their way inside the house by breaking the door. They pointed a gun at him and asked him to kneel down. They then pointed a gun at him and shot him from his anus. They asked for money and when he said he did not have any money in the house they took his wallet. They also took the television from the house before fleeing.

The police and ambulance were called but they did not come. A well wisher with a car took them to the hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police have opened a docket and visited the house the following day to take statements and fingerprints but there has been no word from the police. Victor’s body is currently on it’s way to Marondera, Zimbabwe and his burial will most likely be on Saturday 18th of December 2021.

The motive of this murder is unknown although we suspect that it is part of the war against foreign drivers.

Victor who was his mother Florence Maboza’s only child, is survived by his wife Midia Chikomba and two children Christian (8) and Christable (5) Kambanje.

Anyone willing to assist the family can send funds via Ecocash to Florence Maboza +263 77 545 5307