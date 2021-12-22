Nkayi Man Jumps From Moving Car, Dies On Spot

By-A 33-year-old man from Nkayi District in Matabeleland North Province died after jumping off a moving vehicle and was hit by its trailer, police have confirmed.

Matabeleland North provincial spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said the accident happened on Saturday.

He said the deceased is Ntandoyenkosi Dube of Mujena Village in Nkayi under chief Skhobokhobo.

Insp Banda identified the driver as Darlington Dube.

It could not be established if the driver was related to the passenger.

“The fatal road accident occurred along Lupane-Nkayi road around 0320 hours on 18 December 2021.

Circumstances are that Darlington Dube a male aged 36 of Mujena Village under chief Skhobokhobo was driving a white Toyota Hilux double cab towing a double axle trailer with nine passengers on board.

Upon reaching the 83km peg on the said road the now deceased who was seated in the load box fitted with a canopy, opened the canopy door and jumped out of the moving vehicle,” said Insp Banda.

He said the driver was alerted by one of the passengers who witnessed Dube jumping out of the vehicle.

Insp Banda said the driver only managed to stop the vehicle after 35 metres.

He said the trailer ran over Dube’s chest.

-Chronicle