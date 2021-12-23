Police Distrupt Gukurahundi Gathering

By- Police in Bulawayo besieged Stanley Hall in Makokoba and stopped a Gukurahundi memorial event from taking place.

Police cordoned off the venue as early as 8:30am where the event was expected to be held and graced by various human rights’ groups pushing for redress of the 1980s killings.

The event was meant to coincide with the signing of the Unity Accord between the late former President Robert Mugabe and Zapu leader Joshua Nkomo on December 22 1987, to mark the end of the Gukurahundi killings.

The commemorations were supposed to start with a march from the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo statue in the city centre, organisers of the event said.

“We had notified the police about the commemorations, but were surprised that the police could not allow the event to go ahead,” one of the organisers, Ibhetshu LikaZulu co-ordinator Mbuso Fuzwayo said.

“They (police) said the gathering cannot go ahead and this is contrary to what the President is saying that the emotive issue must be talked about freely.”

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube was not answering his phone when reached for comment.

-Newsday