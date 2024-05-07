Respect Workers, Hosiah Chipanga Tells Government

By A Correspondent

Veteran musician Hosiah Chipanga has called upon the government to prioritize respect for workers as a key factor in fostering economic development.

In a statement last week, Chipanga emphasized:

“It is futile to neglect the source of water upstream while expecting to reap the benefits downstream. It is evident that water only flows freely when it is nurtured upstream in the catchment area.

Therefore, to revive companies, it is not enough to focus solely on generating profits within the confines of the company premises; instead, investments should be directed towards the catchment area (workers).

When workers, in the catchment area, lack resources, there is no sustainable way for businesses to thrive, regardless of the industry or sector. Water must be supplied to the upstream of the Save River, for instance, without considering that water does not originate from Save.

Providing funds to workers only within the company or business premises may seem beneficial, but if those workers are unable to access resources from upstream, such as purchasing power, due to the flow of money from the town to the catchment area, severe consequences ensue, akin to cyclones.

Providing funds directly to individuals will facilitate economic growth.”

Dr. H. Chipanga

