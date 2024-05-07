Michael Reza Says Prosecutora Must Protect ZiG Currency

Zimbabwe Strengthens Fight Against Corruption with Asset Repatriation and Enhanced Training

By Farai D Hove | Zimbabwe is stepping up its efforts to combat corruption through an enhanced collaboration between the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). At a workshop held in Harare this Monday, both agencies focused on training their investigation agents and prosecutors in the latest financial investigation techniques and asset recovery models.

During the event, ZACC chairperson, Mr. Michael Reza, highlighted the vital roles that investigators and prosecutors play, particularly in protecting the integrity of Zimbabwe’s new ZiG currency. Mr. Reza passionately advocated for a united front in the battle against corruption, emphasizing the need for community involvement. “The best approach we can adopt as a nation is to work together in fighting corruption. We cannot win this war as individuals,” he stated. He further appealed to the public, saying, “We are urging everyone to come forward and report cases of corruption. It’s the only way we can stop the cycle of poverty exacerbated by these corrupt acts.”

In her remarks, NPAZ chairperson, Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda Moyo, underscored the successful start to the repatriation of recovered assets and finances, a move indicative of the country’s commitment to reclaiming its resources. Justice Moyo elaborated on the collaborative efforts, noting, “We are convening today to cut through the red tape surrounding illicit financial flows. Globally, corruption poses a massive threat, and here in Zimbabwe, we are fortifying our defenses by collaborating with key partners like the ZRP, ZIMRA, and the President’s office.”

Justice Moyo also announced significant advancements in the judicial approach to corruption with the establishment of specialized Anti-Corruption courts. “These dedicated courts are a critical step forward in our legal framework to expedite corruption cases, ensuring swift and fair justice,” she explained. She called on all Zimbabweans to support these efforts, emphasizing, “It is imperative that we join hands as a nation in this fight.”

The workshop also focused on practical training in asset recovery and the importance of mutual legal assistance to facilitate international cooperation. The aim is to create a competent cadre of officials who can effectively handle complex financial investigations and asset recovery operations, integral to Zimbabwe’s broader strategy to eradicate corruption.

