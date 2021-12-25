Jah Prayzah Disappoints In Filabusi, But Blames Promoter

Share

By A Correspondent | Jah Prayzah has announced why his Christmas Eve Filabusi show was a disappointment saying violence was unleashed against his band.

Writing on Christmas Day, Mukudzei Mukombe blamed the flop on the promoter who he said did not pay up; also alleging that his band was held hostage.

While a comment from the accused could not be obtained at the time of writing, the singer said: Unfortunately this event could not proceed due to the promoter failing to live up to their end of the bargain as agreed despite us being in Filabusi on time.

The worst thing is that they went on to hold my band hostage at their premises and instructed the security detail to abuse the band.

Contacted by ZimEye, the person in charge of ticketing at the gig, one Lawrence Moyo told ZimEye he has clear evidence that Jah Prayzah was fully paid his money to the tune of USD6,500 by the 21st December and by yesterday he discovered that the promoter Charles Munyanyi had gone further to even top it up with another USD1,000. He would not comment on the allegations of holding the singer’s band hostage, and referred all matters to the main promoter, the latter who upon picking up his phone told ZimEye, he is under depression and can only speak later.

“Are you able to call me after 20 minutes mdara I am under severe depression,” he said.

ZimEye follows up on the story

poster by Jah Prayzah

They even wanted to force the band to perform beyond the curfew time. Sad day!!!