Makamba Abandoned Over Kazembe Kazembe

By A Correspondent- Businessman James Makamba has reportedly been abandoned by his supporters after he endorsed aspiring Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Kazembe Kazembe ahead of tomorrow’s provincial election.

Makamba’s backers are said to be now rallying behind another businessman, Tafadzwa Musarara, who is believed to be Kazembe’s main challenger.

Last week, ZANU PF’s highest decision-making organ outside congress, the Politburo, disqualified Makamba after his candidature was dismissed by the country’s security chiefs.

His alleged previous romantic affair with former first lady Grace Mugabe was cited as one of the reasons behind the disqualification.

During his campaign, Makamba had drawn up ten points that he used to severely criticise Kazembe.

He characterised Kazembe as a highly divisive, weak, and uncharismatic leader whose chairmanship had divided the province.

Makamba’s supporters accused him of hypocrisy and double standards in their WhatsApp group on Monday following his volte-face. One supporter wrote:

I want to ask you, what has now changed that you are now backing the same man you have been severely criticising?

You are being sadistic in that you want the province to remain divided and despised.

You complained that Kazembe was vindictive and wanted to get you arrested on trumped-up charges.

You complained that your accounts were being closely monitored by Kazembe Kazembe. Tell us cde, were you telling us the truth or lying?

You painted a vivid picture of a bad cde Kazembe in our minds who is unsellable and unmarketable.

By endorsing Kazembe, you have pushed us to endorse Cde Musarara who is representing a new era and epoch in the history of Mashonaland Central.

We will walk with cde Musarara from seed level to flowering and then to fruit level have shared a piece of my mind with you.

Let’s usher in a new way of doing things in our province on December 28. Ichoooo!