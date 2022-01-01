Knife Wielding Robber Poises As A Woman, Steals Three Minors

By A Correspondent- A knife-wielding robber who was disguised as a woman robbed a 44-year-old woman of US$70, two cellphones and two satchels that had clothes in Rusape on Monday.

The robber, who had offered a lift to his victim, then abducted the woman’s three children and later dumped them near Magamba Turn-off in Rusape

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman confirmed the incident. He said:

Ms Itai Mutungambera boarded a silver Honda Fit together with her three children. The driver, who was disguised as a woman and wearing a dress, diverted the route and proceeded to Tsanzaguru instead of Mabvazuva where the victims intended to go.

The suspect produced a knife and asked Ms Mutungambera to surrender all her belongings.

He shoved her out of the vehicle and sped off with the three children. Ms Mutungambera made a police report at Rusape Central Police Station.

The three children were later found near Magamba Turn-Off in Rusape where they were dumped. They did not sustain any injuries.