Chaotic Povincial Elections, Mnangagwa Reads Riot Act

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF President Mnangagwa has read a riot act to his senior party members during a crunch politburo held this morning.

The riot act comes after his party chaotic provincial elections last week.

Mnangagwa was reading the riot act ahead of discussing the disputed outcome of the chaotic PCC elections.

Mnangagwa said the party would not hesitate to ‘expunge’ errant members.

“Let me further hasten to say that constitutionalism, unity, peace, harmony and development remain our absolute compass, now and going into the future.

“Irregularities and political chicanery across party structures must be decisively dealt with and expunged from the party.

I urge the party leadership to always listen to the aspirations of the people at every level. It is equally important that the party leadership and membership in general work concretely to achieve a better quality of life for our people. It is after all the people who have entrusted us with the mandate to govern over our great country,” he said.