Bosso CEO Quits

Share

Re: Highlanders FC and Chief Executive Officer Part ways

Highlanders Football Club takes this opportunity to inform its members, sponsors, partners, stakeholders and fans that the club and its Chief Executive Officer Mr. Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube have agreed amicably to part ways.

Mr. Dube, having served the club in the role of CEO for a period of four continuous years having taken over the role from the late Mr. Ndumiso Emmanual Gumede who went on to serve as the club President until his untimely passing away, takes a bow to pursue other interests.

Mr. Dube, a former Club Executive Committee Member and Secretary remains a committed Club resource and life member available to the club as and when he is needed.

The Club wishes him the very best in his future endeavours and thanks to him for his diligent and committed service to the club.

Regards.

Johnfat Sibanda

Executive Chairman