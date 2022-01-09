Ten Armed Robbers Raid Mukuvisi Woodlands

Share

By A Correspondent- Ten (10) armed robbers pounced on Mukuvisi Woodlands in Harare in the wee hours of Saturday morning and went away with over US$17 000 cash and various items valued at US$19 000.

In a post on Twitter, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the suspects, who were armed with an unidentified rifle, catapults, hammers and iron bars captured two guards and a caretaker before robbing the premises. The ZRP said:

The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery case that occurred at Mukuvisi Woodlands, Harare on 08/01/22 at about 0110 hours.

10 unknown male suspects armed with an unidentified rifle, catapults, hammers and iron bars stormed the premises before capturing two guards and a caretaker.

The suspects stole US$17 320 cash, laptops and cellphones all valued at US$ 19 040 and fled. Meanwhile, Police recovered US$5 030 scattered on the scene of the crime.

In an unrelated incident that occurred in Chiredzi on the 5th of January, police acted on a tip-off and arrested Admire Magwaza (40), Benard Museki (30) and Ephraim Madausipo (47) for stock theft which occurred at Horse Vale Farm Buffalo Range.

A team of police officers pretended to be buyers of cattle and was shown a herd of 37 stolen cattle by Benard Museki and Ephraim Madausipo at a makeshift kraal in the bush near COTTCO, Chiredzi.

Investigations by the police revealed that Admire Magwaza who is the complainant’s employee connived with the other suspects to steal the cattle.