Mliswa Predicts Matanga’s Ouster

By A Correspondent- Norton member of parliament Temba Mliswa said the police Boss, Godwin Matanga was the next to be fired after the Monday dismissal of State Security Minister Owen Mudha Ncube.

Mudha, a close President Emmerson Mnangagwa ally, was fired Monday for unspecified reasons.

His dismissal from the cabinet was announced by Misheck Sibanda, the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

In a statement announcing the ouster of Mudha, Sibanda only said the former state security minister had been relieved of his duties for misconduct “inappropriate for a Minister of Government.”

Responding to Mudha’s ouster Mliswa through his tweeter account, said ZRP Commissioner-General is next to be fired.

BEST MOVE EVER!! Sources say this letter was handed to him whilst he was conducting a CIO Director’s meeting this morning. Hamba! I told you we didn’t need this guy, he created too many problems and was a huge liability to not only the Party, but to @edmnangagwa too

One can’t just treat people wrongly with impunity. I don’t usually get such info wrong. People who occupy such positions must be qualified and support the country’s vision; serious people. This isn’t an office to be abused or used to settle personal scores

Our security system was a laughing stock. How does one who hasn’t been in the struggle, has no experience and is uneducated comprehend and formulate security strategies? DG Matanga, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1………

Today I’m popping champagne HAMBA!!!!

Mliswa has for a long time been accusing Ncube and Matanga of using state security departments for their personal gains.