BREAKING: Zimbabwe Adopts United States Govt Uniform for Prisoners

In the picture below are prisoners inside US prisons, in the latest pictures, are those from Zimbabwe, today- the nation has copied US colours for its incarcerated citizens. The development was confirmed to ZimEye on Tuesday afternoon. Pictured below

New uniform for inmates launched today by @InfoMinZW ZPS pic.twitter.com/vg5Op5pHCE — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 11, 2022

Zimbabwe Prisoners on Tuesday 11th Jan 2022