Hooker In Soup Over Threesome With Minor Teens

By A Correspondent- A self-professed hooker has landed herself in hot water after she was arrested following a threesome with two minors aged 15 and 16.

The two juveniles, who cannot be named due to their ages, are alleged to have hired 23-year-old Nothabo Sibanda on 27 December following a night out. After negotiating on a charge for her services, the three went to Nothabo’s house in the Emthunzini suburb.

The three are alleged to have become intimate until the late hours. One of the boys later realised that it was too late for him to return home. At this point, both boys decided to spend the night at the lady of the night’s home.

While the two minors were sleeping at Nothabo’s house, one juvenile’s parents got worried and filed a police report that he was missing.

B-Metro reports that following some investigations, the police learned that the two were last seen in the company of Nothabo. The officers then tracked down the errant pair at Nothabo’s house. Upon being questioned, the teenagers revealed that they had hired Nothabo for her services.

She was arrested and charged with having sexual intercourse with minors. When Nothabo appeared before Western Commonage Court resident magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja, she was not asked to plead. However, she was released on free bail and remanded out of custody to next week on Tuesday for commencement of trial.

Last year, a self-professed hooker from Harare made headlines after she was arrested for bedding a 13-year-old boy.

26-year-old Precious Teya was initially denied bail when she appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Guwuriro facing indecent assault charges. She was directed to apply for bail at the High Court and remanded in custody.

She was later freed on $10,000 bail following a successful bail appeal at the High Court after Justice Tawanda Chitapi ruled that based on the evidence presented, the juvenile was a willing and consenting participant.

The case is still ongoing at the courts.