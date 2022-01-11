Police Recover Seven CSC Branded Stolen Cattle

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced the recovery of seven out of the 95 CSC branded cattle that were stolen from the state enterprise.

Below is the ZRP statement to this effect:

/3 Police in Mat South are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Brighton Siziba of Tibeli area, Guyu in connection with a case of Stock Theft which occurred between 28/04/21 and 21/11/21 at CSC Dubani ranch, Colleen Bawn where 95 cattle valued at USD60 000

2/3 were stolen. On 07/01/21, during a follow up of the case, Police recovered seven branded cattle from the suspect’s kraal, all valued at USD4 200. The cattle were positively identified by the complainant and the suspect fled from the scene. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) January 10, 2022