Warriors Ready To Douse Flames

Norman Mapeza’s Warriors go into battle this evening against neighbors Malawi in a must-win Group B clash at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The match will be played at the Stade Omnisports de Bafaoussam and kicks off at 18:00 Zimbabwean time.

The Warriors went through their paces at the match venue last night under the watchful of Mapeza, with all 23 players registered by Zimbabwe for the continental football fiesta, taking part.

Captain Knowledge Musona, who had had symptoms of flu, took part in the practice session but a decision will be made today as to whether or not he will feature against the Flames.

Kundai Benyu has to pass a late fitness test to be able to feature this evening.

Musona and Benyu are the only problems the Mapeza-led technical team has ahead of the crucial clash.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) fulfilled its promise and gave the players the second batch of their allowances, in cash.

All players and officials tested negative for Covid-19.

Petros Mhari will retain his place in goal and Mapeza is not going to make any changes to the backline which played against Senegal.

He is however expected to start with Tino Kadewere upfront.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe