John Mupanduki Arrested For Reporting Own Abduction

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance Youth Assembly member, John Mupanduki has been granted bail by a Masvingo Magistrate after being arrested for allegedly supplying false information to a public authority.

Mupanduki was granted RTGS $ 5000 bail by Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Patience Mandondo.

Mupanduki’s lawyer, Advocate Martin Mureri said:

“John Mupanduki was arrested yesterday on allegations that he made a false report about his abduction last week.

He has been granted $5000rtgs bail. He will be back in court on February 23.”

Also watch below: MDC Alliance’s Struggle Nyahunda speaks on Mupanduki persecution.

https://fb.watch/aEZzneBOof/

Watch: MDC Alliance's Struggle Nyahunda Speaks On Persecution Of John Mupanduki



Mupanduki was arrested for allegedly supplying false information to a public authority



He appeared in court on Thursday morning pic.twitter.com/pYfMkIyDHK — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 20, 2022