Bosso Rule Roost

Spread the love

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders consolidated their position at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after another fruitful weekend which saw their title rivals dropping points.

Free-scoring Highlanders maintained their position at the top of the log after a two-nil victory over CAPS United in the Battle of the Cities.

The Bulawayo giants struggled for goals last season, scoring just 24, but the script is different this season as they have already found the back of the net 15 times in nine matches.

Striker Lynoth Chikuhwa is leading the way with five goals, while his partner Brighton Ncube has scored four goals as Bosso seeks to win their first title since 2006.

The victory over CAPS United saw Bosso maintaining their two-point cushion over rejuvenated Manica Diamonds while condemning CAPS United to their fourth defeat of the season.

Highlanders are now on 18 points after nine matches closely followed by Manica Diamonds who notched their fifth victory on the trot after edging former champions FC Platinum.

Surprise packages Bulawayo Chiefs are in third with 15 points alongside Chicken Inn who seem to have rediscovered their mojo under Joey Antipas who is back in charge at the Gamecocks.

A look at the bottom half of the log might confuse fans as defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars, perennial campaigners CAPS United and Dynamos are struggling for form.

CAPS United are10th alongside Dynamos, Yadah, and TelOne -with 10 points apiece.

Defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars are just above the drop zone with 9 points while Chegutu Pirates, Arenel, Herentals, and Hwange are in the bottom four.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...