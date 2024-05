Police Provoke Peaceful Citizens

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter- The Zimbabwe Republic Police is provoking peaceful Zimbabweans by threatening to disrupt any unsanctioned gathering today, May Day.

In a statement, the panicking police said they would arrest anyone who would be toy-toying.

1/3 On 01/05/2024 (tomorrow), Zimbabwe will join other nations to commemorate Workers Day throughout the country. Labour organisations and workers from all parts of the country are expected to gather at various venues to commemorate Workers Day. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) April 30, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...