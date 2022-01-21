President Chamisa Slams “Lucifers” Who Have Betrayed The Struggle

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa says he will never betray the late Movement for Democratic Change founding President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai’s vision.

President Chamisa also lashed out at “Lucifers” who betrayed the people’s struggle in a bid to please Zanu PF.

According to President Chamisa, fortune favours the principled.

“PRINCIPLE,HUMILITY & INTEGRITY. Fortune favours the principled.

The principled refuse to be comprised or bought to get it the easy way.Reason why I supported Dr MT to the hilt & up-to the end.

Sideshows and theatrics delay victory. It’s Luciferan to betray others!#LoyaltyisRoyalty,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.