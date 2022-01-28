Neighborhood Member Jailed For Breaking Into People’s Cars

Share

By A Correspondent- A member of the neighbourhood watch Alias Paradzai (40) was jailed for breaking into 16 people’s cars in Concession, Shamva, Mount Darwin and Bindura.

Paradzai was sentenced to 4 years in jail by Provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that from 2018 upto January this year Pedzisai broke into people’s cars stealing batteries, modulators, money and clothes.

Kundiona told the court that Pedzisai took advantage of his neighbourhood watch post to survay places that he could pounce on.

His lucky ran out when he stole a police bicycle at ZRP Chin’unu base in Bindura.

He was spotted with riding the bicycle while coming from one of his loot and was arrested.