Mliswa, Baby Mama Clash In Court

By- NORTON legislator, Themba Mliswa, and his estranged girlfriend, Cynthia Mugwira, have been given a one-week ultimatum to try and find common ground.

Mliswa and the Harare lawyer have been in constant court battles over the upkeep of their two minor children.

In 2016, Mliswa was ordered to pay $8 000 as maintenance for the two minor children.

However, the two clashed over choice of preferred school with the politician opting for a government institution while Mugwira wanted a private school.

The two were back in court yesterday and appeared before Justices Emilia Muchawa and Neville Wamambo, who urged them to consider the needs of their children.

“We are giving both parties up to February 4th to find each other and file their consent in the form of a draft order.

“Failure to do this, the court will be left to reserve its judgment.

“We also urge parties to put their petty differences aside and consider the needs of the minor children first,” ruled the judges. H Metro