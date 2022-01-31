Chinamasa Fumes Over Chamisa’s CCC

By- Zanu PF secretary for finance, Patrick Chinamasa, has fumed over the newly formed CCC led by Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa last week dumped the MDC Alliance name and launched the CCC.

The CCC uses the colour yellow, departing from the MDC red.

Writing on his Twitter handle, Chinamasa recently warned Chamisa against forming the CCC party, saying he was “playing with fire”.

“Chamisa needs to be warned that he is playing with fire abusing the democratic space and the rights and freedoms that were won for the people of Zimbabwe on the battlefield. Those with eyes let them ‘eye’ and those with ears let them hear,” Chinamasa said.

-Newsday