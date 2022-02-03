Ken Sharpe’s Pokugara Properties Stalls Trial For The Umpteenth Time

By A Correspondent| Pokugara Properties and its legal counsel have for the umpteenth time stalled the trial in a case in which they are being charged with malicious damage to property at the Harare magistrates court.

Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara who is representing Pokugara Properties and its managing director Michael John Van Blerk was said to be engaged at the High Court, forcing Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko to postpone trial to 22 February 2022.

Pokugara Properties and Van Blerk are jointly charged with City of Harare and its three officials who are all represented by Charles Kwaramba.

It is the state’s case that sometime between July 2018 and October 2018, at lot 9 of 21 on consolidated number 19559 of 19828 on Harare Township corner Teviotdale and Whitwell in Borrowdale, Mandla Marlone Ndebele, Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi and Lasten Taonezvi destroyed a show house constructed by Harare business George Katsimberis without a court order.

The accused allegedly acted in common purpose and demolished Katsimberis’ Show house which had an approved plan without advising the complainant.

They alleged that Katsimberis constructed the show house without approved architectural plans despite evidence that the plans were approved at City of Harare’s Cleveland house where all payments effected and receipted.

The show house in question was constructed by Katsimberis under a botched joint venture with Pokugara proprietor, Sharpe who unilaterally and without notice pulled out of the agreement.

Pokugara Properties and its managing director Michael John Van Blerk are also facing perjury charges after deposing an affidavit under case HC8943/18 in which they are allegedly lied that the Katsimberis submitted plans for the show house at City of Harare’s Mt Pleasant office.

Katsimberis has since submitted evidence of plans submitted at Cleveland house with a city official confirming in an affidavit that stamps and signatures appended on the plans were authentic.