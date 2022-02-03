Mwonzora Using President Tsvangirai Name To Gain Public Sympathy- Zivhu

Tinashe Sambiri| Controversial politician Killer Zivhu has mocked MDC T leader, Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora for attempting to use President Morgan Tsvangirai’s legacy to gain public sympathy.

Zivhu argues Mwonzora is using President Tsvangirai’s image to attract public attention.

“Regai Tsvangirayi azorore akabata basa panguva yaakapiwa na Mwari, isayi face yomukuru wenyu mupenyu. Hope comes from the living not the dead, Zimbabwe’s future is with the living not the dead,” argued Zivhu.

“Schools are opening ,School fees is another cyclone coming to Zimbabwean parents, their bodies will turn yellow Yellow circle with anger, pardon me for using yellow color this days, I was told to forget about my favorite colors by Chris Mutsvangwa, because iam a moonlighter and useless

Zimbabwe will rise again, our people will be happy again, the rising sun will clear the dark clouds. Yellow Yellow circle will save our Nation, I mean the minerals we have in our Country, which are represented by yellow color on our flag,” added Zivhu.

President Tsvangirai