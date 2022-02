Zimbabwean Killed In Truck Accident After Inhaling Poisonous Gas

By Farai D Hove | A Zimbabwean truck driver Tonderai Taashirwa was killed after inhaling gas from a collapsed gonyet he was driving in the N10 Highway, in South Africa.

The accident happened at a road spot between Cradock and Middleburg.

He was trying to retrieve belongings, at the time, sources informed ZimEye. – MORE TO FOLLOW