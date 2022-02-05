Church WhatsApp Group Bedroom-Horror

By Dorrothy Moyo | There was chaos in an Apostolic Church WhatsApp group forum where a male pastor bolted out after a woman passed comments alleging an affair between him and her.

ZimEye was at the time of writing still struggling to get the pastor and the alleged lover after the suggestive statements were passed.

While responding to a prayer request for school children, the woman, named as Deaconess Mudavanhu, posted saying, ” Today I want to do you better than your wife Mai Murwira; I want to give you the best love you’ve never received.”

Seeing this comment, the male pastor swiftly exited the group without saying anything.

The development was confirmed by fellow church members who expressed outrage.