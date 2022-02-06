ZimEye
Africa needs leaders who stand up for their people. Only when Africa stands united will our continent prosper. Thank you Prime Minister @AbiyAhmedAli for todays discussion. Ethiopia has a true friend in Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 🇪🇹 pic.twitter.com/35NkiNlUJr— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) February 6, 2022
