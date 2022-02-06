Female Headless Body Discovered In Mudzi

By A Correspondent- The Police in Nyamapanda said they were investigating a murder case in which a woman’s headless body was found buried in a shallow grave.

ZRP said the deceased had been identified as 65-year-old Juliet Chapfuruka, whose jaw, teeth and hair were found near the body, which was in a state of decomposition.

Below is the statement by the police:

Police In Nyamapanda are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which the body of the victim, Juliet Chapfuruka (65) was found buried in a shallow grave on 02/02/22 at Maruza Village, Mudzi.

The body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition with no head and with burn injuries. A human jaw, teeth and grey hair were found at about 64 metres from the grave along stream banks.

Investigations are in progress and no arrests have been made in connection with the suspected ritual killing.