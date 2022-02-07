Byo Chiefs Signs Deal With MWOS

By A Correspondent- Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club has signed a kit-sponsored deal with Moors World of Sport (MWOS).

MWOS will be Chiefs’ kit principal kit sponsor, through the club’s Amakhosi Wear, for the next 12 months with the option to extend for the coming years. The club said in a statement:

We are pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement with Moors World of Sport (MWOS) to receive various forms of assistance during the course of the year, with the option to extend for the coming years.

The first of that agreement is to get assistance for us to be able to kit the team for the season through our Amakhosi Wear brand.

Through this arrangement, we are guaranteed to be able to churn out new kits for each season.

Mwos comes in to help us drive forward a vision of professionalism and success in football management and existence as a football club.

This arrangement will see us gradually fully equip and or dress our teams from the development side to the senior team as well as making sure that with time our fans across the globe would be able to access our Replicas.

Through this understanding, we are pleased to reveal our 2022 kits which are our 2022 Home, Away and 3rd Kit.

This relationship goes beyond financial funding, as we believe this partnership can play a great role in helping the growth and development of Bulawayo Chiefs Fc and the football in general, Mwos will come in to ensure gradually growth of the team by picking out other areas of need in our day to day business including taking care of the kits and regalia.