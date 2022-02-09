ZimEye
*Duty free on car importing to unpaid workers* *Zvakangofanana nokuti vanhukadzi vese mukugerwa ndebvu mahara*🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Hon Zivhu (@killerzivhu1) February 9, 2022
*Duty free on car importing to unpaid workers* *Zvakangofanana nokuti vanhukadzi vese mukugerwa ndebvu mahara*🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Mangudya na Mtuli munofunga kuti zvima statement zvenyu zvamunobudisa , munge matopedzera madinga emu Zimbabwe. Mukati zvinhu zvava kufamba , motomwa tea nokurovana mavoko kuti nhasi mazipenzi aya tamapedzera , Inguva chete varume kumagumo kune nyaya
— Hon Zivhu (@killerzivhu1) February 9, 2022
Mangudya na Mtuli munofunga kuti zvima statement zvenyu zvamunobudisa , munge matopedzera madinga emu Zimbabwe. Mukati zvinhu zvava kufamba , motomwa tea nokurovana mavoko kuti nhasi mazipenzi aya tamapedzera , Inguva chete varume kumagumo kune nyaya
Mnangagwa and Prof Mthuli have admitted failure and so they will be paying Civil Servants US$175 from March 2022. All civil servants will receive 1 Jan backdated 20% salaries. Herein lies the end of my years of support of this govt. At least I tried to do the most difficult thing pic.twitter.com/rEUe9tpf4q— Bla B (@bmusonza) February 8, 2022
Mnangagwa and Prof Mthuli have admitted failure and so they will be paying Civil Servants US$175 from March 2022. All civil servants will receive 1 Jan backdated 20% salaries. Herein lies the end of my years of support of this govt. At least I tried to do the most difficult thing pic.twitter.com/rEUe9tpf4q
A question for Mthuli Ncube- his Finance Act 2022 states that those earning partly in USD and RTGS should be taxed wholly in USD. Does this mean that teachers must now pay all their taxes in US$?— David Coltart (@DavidColtart) February 9, 2022
A question for Mthuli Ncube- his Finance Act 2022 states that those earning partly in USD and RTGS should be taxed wholly in USD. Does this mean that teachers must now pay all their taxes in US$?
Kana takamboona confusion, that learned professor represents a ton of it.— JosemutaJST (@josemuta) February 9, 2022
Kana takamboona confusion, that learned professor represents a ton of it.