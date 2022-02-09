Featured National
Reactions As Gvt Announces New Salary Increment To Civil Servants
9 February 2022
Share
https://twitter.com/bmusonza/status/1491128271387660288?s=20&t=IT7uknZn-0-kmFteuoNLKA
https://twitter.com/DavidColtart/status/1491303687868010498?s=20&t=IT7uknZn-0-kmFteuoNLKA
https://twitter.com/josemuta/status/1491304580055191554?s=20&t=IT7uknZn-0-kmFteuoNLKA