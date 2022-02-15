Khupe Softens Up On Joining Chamisa

Former MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe said that her party will soon make an announcement on who the party is urging MDC-T supporters to vote for in the 26 March by-elections.

Khupe’s party did not field any candidates in the upcoming polls saying they did not want to divide the opposition vote and give an advantage to Zanu PF.

Last week, Khupe launched her party slogan, denouncing both Mwonzora and Zanu PF.

Speaking to NewsDay, Khupe’s spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu said that it is crucial for opposition political parties to speak with one voice in demanding electoral reforms. Said Ndlovu:

We deliberately did not field candidates in the upcoming by-elections because we took a principled position not to split the opposition votes.

We are currently running a campaign that we launched a week ago under the theme #Beat the pot; No Vote for Mwonzora; No Vote for ZANU PF.

The president of the party, Khupe will soon make an announcement on who we are urging MDC-T supporters to vote for in the by-elections because the party is conscious that a complete boycott of the polls will give an advantage to Zanu PF.

Khupe, Nomvula Mguni, Mildred Dube and Ntandoyenkosi Ndhlovu were recently fired from the MDC-T after she (Khupe) announced a split of the opposition party during a press conference in Bulawayo.

During the press conference, Khupe also claimed that MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora had left the party after he announced that the opposition party will contest the 26 March by-elections as the MDC Alliance.