Another Mugabe Minister Freed

Share

By-The State Wednesday withdrew one of the counts former minister, Petronella Kagonye, is facing on the basis that it doesn’t have sufficient evidence.

Kagonye, who was facing two counts of fraud and a separate theft charge, appeared before Harare magistrate Vongai Guwunro.

The State, represented by Zivanai Macharaga, told the court they have decided to withdraw the second fraud charge, because they don’t have enough evidence to prove its case.

Kagonye is accused of duping Shingitito, Housing Cooperative, represented by Joyce Chirgodza, after she allegedly approached its members, and informed them she owned a piece of land at Solome Farm.

The land belonged to ZB Bank.

Kagonye allegedly went to receive US$38 500 from the cooperative knowing well that she didn’t own the land.

She is also facing a theft charge, in which it is alleged she wrote a letter to the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services, requesting computers to donate to schools in Goromonzi South.

Potraz donated 20 computers to Goromonzi South, which were collected by her brother Evan Kagonye, on her behalf.

However, the computers are yet to be accounted for and no school in Goromonzi confirmed receiving the computers valued at US$8 000.

H Metro