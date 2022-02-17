Latest On Khupe, Welsh Ncube Meeting

By A Correspondent| Opposition Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa says he is yet to be briefed on the meeting between his vice President Professor Welshman Ncube and former MDC-T vice President Thokozani Khupe yesterday.

This comes amid reports that Khupe is warming up to re-uniting with Chamisa in a move believed to be the brains of exiled former Zanu PF politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo.

Responding to one @Chambii on Twitter who asked for an explanation on the image where Khupe, Ncube and former MDC-T Organising Secretary were together, Chamisa said he had not been briefed yet.

“Can this image be explained? New rules are supposed to be citizens driven and it means giving them the power of who represents the party and who seats at the top. Ordinary supporters have to be members of wards, Districts and Provinces but after good vetting,” asked Chambii.

“I’m yet to be briefed!,” responded Chamisa.

Khupe is believed to be warming up to re-uniting with Chamisa in a move that has drawn widespread criticism from CCC supporters who feel she is responsible for the mess the party finds itself in after walking away when Morgan Tsvangirai passed away in 2018.