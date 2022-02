Grace Mugabe Queenpin Dies

Share

By A Correspondent- Former First lady queen maker Sarah Mahoka has died.

Mahoka died in a car accident near Karoi.

On his Twitter account Thursday evening, her death was announced by Norton MP, Temba Mliswa.

“Sad to hear that Sarah Mahoka has passed away after an accident today. Painful indeed AmaSibanda. Makes you wonder why we fight as we remains mere mortals. She was a hard worker and great politician. May her soul rest in peace,” posted Mliswa.

Sad to hear that Sarah Mahoka has passed away after an accident today. Painful indeed AmaSibanda. Makes you wonder why we fight as we remains mere mortals. She was a hard worker and great politician. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/6sUZ3qaLmy — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) February 17, 2022