Robbers Vanish With US$25 000 Safe

By- Police in Rusape are hunting for three robbers who allegedly stole a safe containing US$25 000 after breaking into the cash office at Rusape Steel Company.

The heist saw employees being arrested and interrogated for possible involvement in the case.

The suspects stole the safe after holding the security guard manning the chromodek and IBR manufacturing company captive.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said the robbery occurred after midnight on February 12.

The security guard – Mr Clyde Nyamanyunzu (25) – of Mabvazuva, Rusape, was manning the main gate when the three armed robbers who had their faces covered with balaclavas stormed onto the property.

“Mr Nyamanyunzu was on duty manning the main gate alone when he was approached by three unknown male persons who were wearing face masks and holding iron bars.

“They manhandled the security guard, searched his trousers pockets and took his handcuffs which they used to handcuff him. He tried to resist and was hit with an iron bar once on the head,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

He said the robbers gagged Mr Nyamanyuzu’s mouth with a tape before dragging and tucking him beneath a parked lorry.

“Two of the robbers proceeded to the cash office, leaving one on guard. They used iron bars to forcibly open the office doors to gain entry. They stole a safe containing cash US$25 000 and drove away in an unidentified gateway vehicle that was parked outside, leaving the complainant under the lorry,” he said.

Later on, Mr Nyamanyuzu managed to remove the tape. With his handcuffs still on, he crawled to the guardroom, took his cellphone from the charger and called his employer, Mr Naison Sanaco (38).

Mr Sanaco made a report at Rusape Central Police Station.

Rusape Steel Products manufactures chromodek, gulvanised IBR, corrugated, Qtiles roofing sheets and gutters.

Investigations are in progress.

A distraught Mr Sanaco said all the employees who knew where they kept the money were taken questioning.

Mr Sanaco said the stolen money was the previous day’s takings and was due for banking on the fateful day.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka appealed to anyone with information about the raid to contact their nearest police station.

Cases of robberies targeting business people are on the increase in Manicaland.

A number of business people have lost a fortune in the recent past, with the police advising them against keeping large amounts of money at home or in their offices.

-Manica Post