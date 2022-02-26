Woman Harrasses Hubby’s Baby Mama

By A Correspondent- An angry married woman has resorted to harassing her husband’s baby mama in a bid to force her to stop communicating with her partner.

Ritha Moyo (27) frequents Nosizi Dhewa’s workplace and has even opted to use violence to deter the 24-year-old from being in a relationship with her husband, Michael Ndlovu (38).

Nosizi said her reputation has been left in tatters because Ritha would embarrass her in the presence of her workmates.

Whenever they meet Ritha would manhandle her and punch her.

Nosizi said she had tried to talk to her via her aunt but all her efforts were in vain.

She applied for a protection order. In her founding affidavit she said: “My name is Nosizi. I was in a relationship with Michael Ndlovu and we have a child. Time after time I send him text messages or WhatsApp messages to request money for the upkeep of the child.



But his wife does not like that and she assumes we are still in love and she accuses me of communicating with her husband. She frequents my workplace and would insult me in the presence of my workmates. And whenever we meet she would assault me.” The presiding magistrate Ulukile Ndlovu granted Nosizi a peace order. Ritha was ordered to refrain from visiting, physically and verbally abusing Nosizi.