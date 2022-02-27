Murdered Former Warriors Buried

By-Former Warriors and Caps United left-back Charles Yohane has finally been laid to rest at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza this Saturday.

Yohane was carjacked and murdered in cold blood in South Africa last week.

Speaking at the burial, coach Lloyd Chigove said Yohane showed his brilliance from a young age when he was still in primary school. Said Chigove:

When I talk of Charles I see one of my sons because I recruited him from Nharira Primary School and he was quite talented.

There was not much of naughtiness in him. Actually, he could be absent whilst present.

It was only when you get him in the field that’s when he would make his statement.

He had an artistic foot who was technically found player at an early age.

Former Warriors defender, Harlington Shereni, who played with Yohane in the same Warriors team in the same position, described the late footballer as humble and quiet. Shereni said:

You know, Charles he is the one who made me realise that even if you play the same position, you can play in the same team without any conflicts.

Whoever went to play that position delivers well. He had no problem with anyone.

He was humble and quiet, even if he was told that today you are on the bench, he would accept as it is.

Former Warriors captain and Manchester City striker Benjani Mwariwari also eulogized Yohane, describing him as quiet but competitive. He said:

We used to play snooker behind our complex in South Africa. He was a person who wanted to win all the time.

When he was playing, he was hard. Outside football he was quiet, but when we played football he was very competitive.

Madzibaba, as Yohane was known then by his fans, was part of the dominant Steve Kwashi coached Caps United class of 1996 that won the first League Championship for the club since Independence.

Yohane also starred for the Warriors when he scored in their 3-0 win over Sudan in Khartoum in 1997 in the AFCON 1998 qualifiers.

The late defender was a regular Warriors player and was part of the 2004 squad that qualified for their first-ever AFCON Tournament hosted by Tunisia.