52 Binga Families Resist Eviction

By-Fifty-two (52) families in Lubimbi, Binga District in Matabeleland North Province say they will resist eviction from the area after it emerged that Hwange Colliery Company was given the grant to extract coal from the area.

Lubimbi ward councillor, Chrispen Munkuli, said the community was already facing eviction to pave way for the construction of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam but they have resolved to resist.

Said Munkuli:

Mining by Hwange will evacuate 52 homesteads, but what we do not know is where the families are going.

We are also facing evacuation over the Gwayi-Shangani Dam and nothing is clear so far on the evacuation areas.

As a community, we have discussed the issue and agreed that we will not agree to the evacuation.

However, we are advised that the mining company is now ready to mine.

District development coordinator (DDC) Land Kabome said he was aware of the issue. He added:

It has not yet reached that level of evacuation but l am aware that HCC was given a mining claim long back.

The colliery is supposed to go to the community and advise the villagers.

We have not yet engaged the community. We will update you because there will be certain things we expect the HCC to do for the community.