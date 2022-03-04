Caps United Sign Jimmy Dzingai

Harare giants CAPS United have signed former Zimbabwe international defender Jimmy Dzingai.

The 31-year old former Yadah central defender left Zambian side Nkana in July last year before he went on a trial stint in Jordan.

He has been been training at Makepekepe for a week now and has officially joined the Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side.

The acquisition of Dzingai will be good news for Chitembwe, as he looks to bolster his defence, which conceded six goals against Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium last week. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe