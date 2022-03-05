Mnangagwa Campaigns For Chamisa

By- Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa mentioned Citizens Coalition Leader Nelson Chamisa at his Friday Chegutu rally.

Mnangagwa said:

“Time has come to build the nation, you heard this young man (Nelson Chamisa) bragging that if he gets into State House he will invite white people to help him rule, and I have said that can never because a country can only be developed by its own, investors can only come to Zimbabwe on our own terms not to take back the country to former colonisers”.

-Herald