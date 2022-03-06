“Corruption Haunts Shurugwi”

Share

I’m a ZANU PF Provincial member. Despite the different political views we have, I am with you in the fight against corruption because as a youth I believe in sustainable ideas for our future and generations to come.

There’s Shepherd Mudhara he is currently the Councilor for ward 11 Tongogara Rural District Council and ZANU PF Shurugwi DCC Chairman, he is very close to Owen Mudha Ncube cabal and enjoy the backing of Mudha and Shurugwi South Legislator Edmond Mkaratigwa (Mines Portfolio Committee Chair) who is July Moyo’s right hand man.

Between 2013 to 2018, Shepherd Mudhara was the Council Chairman/ Mayor of Tongogara Rural District Council and he allocated himself two commercial stands at Chitareni Business Centre without paying any cent.

The council management tried to question him but up to date he didn’t pay any cent just because he is close to Mudha and Mkaratigwa.

The case was reported to ZACC under RRB 002038 last year.

ZACC is yet to take action.

There is evidence.

On an interesting note Edmond Mkaratigwa who is Shurugwi South MP and Mines Portfolio Committee chair has been also involved in different corrupt activities.

Firstly for him to be the chairman of that committee he bribed some legislators and Parly officials and paid for a trip to China for their vacation.

His company has been the one doing all the works at Hwange and their company has been used by July Moyo to milk funds from the government without due tender process.

Hope you will help in fighting these corrupt officials in Midlands Province!

Whistleblower