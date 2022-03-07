Chamisa Pulls Bumper Crowd In Gweru

By- Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa on Sunday addressed thousands of his supporters in Gweru.

At the oversubscribed rally, the youthful opposition leader said that he was endorsed by many founding leaders of Zimbabwe, the living and the departed to be the President of Zimbabwe.

He said:

Dabengwa endorsed me, Morgan Tsvangirai endorsed me, (former President Robert endorsed me. Until the anointed one is on the throne, Zimbabwe will not have peace, the economy won’t stabilise.

He said the CCC is the only hope and solution to the country’s economic, humanitarian and political crises.